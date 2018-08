CYCLEBAR Hits Providence, Lowman Talks Fitness and Overcoming Challenges

A new addition to the fitness scene in Providence is CYCLEBAR , the world's first and only Premium Indoor Cycling™ franchise offering concierge-level service, premium amenities, and an invigorating concert experience. Maurice Lowman joined GoLocal LIVE’s Chelsea Guay to discuss the overall mission of CYCLEBAR and the cycling experience as a whole.

It is located in Providence Place Mall.

“The cycle stars (instructors) have a passion for customer and rider engagement, they want to know your name, your story, and what they can do to help you in your fitness journey,” says Lowman. “Providence needed this, it will blow you away”

Much of the discussion on GoLocal LIVE - WATCH ABOVE - was about the CYCLEBAR amenities and benefits as well as how to get started as a beginner to spin.

CYCLEBAR is located in the Providence Place Mall and offers 30 classes per week, ranging from 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

