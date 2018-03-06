2018 Academy Awards Recap with Film Critic, Grace Randolph on LIVE

Sunday night’s Oscars may have had the lowest ratings in the show’s history, but it’s still giving us lots to talk about today with some exciting wins, memorable moments, and confusing controversies.

Film critic and host of the popular youtube channel, Beyond the Trailer Grace Randolph appeared on LIVE to discuss all the ups and downs of this year’s Academy Awards.

Some high points of the show included seeing much-loved character actors, Sam Rockwell and Allison Janney get acknowledged with Best Supporting Actor/Actress wins.

Jordan Peele’s win for Best Original Screenplay for Get Out, was groundbreaking in the category, and Maya Rudolph and Tiffany Haddish creating one of the most humorous and entertaining moments of the night has people hoping to see the two together again as future hosts for the event.

Wins for Kobe Bryant and Gary Oldman, both accused of assault in the past, create controversy amid #timesup movement, and although a positive move forward for women with nominations for awards like Best Director, and Best Cinematography, wins for women still fell short.



