slides: Zombies Come to The Greenwich Odeum
Saturday, March 10, 2018
The group played their eponymous hits, which have withstood the test of time for over fifty years: Tell Her No, She’s Not There, and Time of the Season. The band also performed other tunes from their classic album Odessey and Oracle, as well as others from Argent, and their latest album Still Got That Hunger.
Argent’s keyboard could be described as exquisite, while Blunstone’s vocals are still spot-on. The band finished the night with an encore of Argent’s God Gave Rock and Roll to You, and that they did as well.
The Odeum continues to deliver top-notch acts, and is fast becoming one of Rhode Island’s premier music venues.
GoLocalProv was there to cover the evening of classic rock and roll.
The Zombies performed before a packed house at The Greenwich Odeum on Thursday.
