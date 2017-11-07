video: Woonsocket’s Luther to Appear on GoLocal LIVE Tuesday With Ava Gaudet

Woonsocket native Emily Luther will be on GoLocal LIVE with Ava Gaudet at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Her appearance comes after her victory over Adam Pearce in the knockout round of "The Voice" on Monday Night.

Luther will now move onto the playoff round. If she gets through that, she goes back to Los Angeles for the live performances.

About Luther

Luther graduated from Woonsocket High School before attending the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

While at Berklee, Luther made connections in Los Angeles and moved out there at the age of 20.

While in LA, she was asked to sing background.

After three years in LA, Emily moved back home to Rhode Island to live with her parents.

Since moving back home, she performs at weddings and corporate events before making it onto the Voice.

