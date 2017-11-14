Wolf School Dedicates Courtyard to Civic Leader Chace

The Wolf School in East Providence has dedicated their sensory courtyard to civic leader and philanthropist Malcolm “Kim” G. Chace.

Chace helped the Wolf School get started in 1999 by making an inaugural gift.

“Kim’s involvement has come full circle with Malcolm,” said Head of School Anna Johnson. She went on to explain that Malcom G. Chace Jr. has continued in his father’s philanthropic spirit by pledging $160,000 toward The Wolf School’s K-2 Financial Aid Initiative. “This initiative targets young children whose families can’t afford a Wolf education in order to prevent failure in early grades,” added Johnson.

To honor the impact the Chace family has had at The Wolf School, Liz Chace and Malcolm G. Chace Jr. were invited to join students, staff, friends and board members for the dedication.

The dedication took place on November 9.

The Ceremony

At an All School Assembly, Wolf students presented Liz Chace and Malcolm G. Chace Jr. with notes they wrote to thank them for the contributions and support the Chace family has given to The Wolf School throughout the years.

“My father loved the Wolf School, he supported the Wolf School, and I know that he’d have been really happy to see all you guys,” Chace Jr. told the students.

Following the assembly, Johnson dedicated the outdoor sensory courtyard to Malcolm “Kim” G. Chace, reflecting on the difference Kim Chace has made.

Although they could not be there, founding parents Andrew Wallerstein and Mary Sloane wrote a letter of gratitude read by Johnson.

The Wolf School

The Wolf School is a nationally recognized private special education school for children with complex learning differences in grades K-8. Our expert, caring team of professionals, state of the art sensory spaces, small class size, and unique Immersion Model provide students with an optimal educational environment for independent academic success.

