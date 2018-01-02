Wildee: 18 to Watch in 2018
Tuesday, January 02, 2018
Singer-songwriter Wildee came to Westerly for her husband’s job at Electric Boat, and after taking a year off from music, began writing and performing again -- and has since opened for some of her country music idols, Eric Church, Billy Currington, and even RI’s own Billy Gillman.
Wildee, who appeared on GoLocal LIVE in 2017, has had radio airplay on local country music stations, and has made enough connections in Nashville to encourage a new relocation, to the country music capitol of the world early next year.
You can listen to her perform her new single, “Burn," on LIVE, which will be released in February -- but be sure to keep an Wildee in 2018. In fact, you can catch her in Worcester on January 13, 2018.
