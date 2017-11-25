Don Grebien

Mayor of Pawtucket

This year, I am particularly thankful every day for my health and for my family. I would not be where I am today or be able to be Mayor without their constant love, support, understanding, and feedback.

I am also thankful for the people of Pawtucket. I never cease to be amazed by the passion, commitment, and talent in our city. Our residents are always working to make our community a better place and drive us forward.

There have been ups and downs this year, but our community never gives up and never stops moving forward. We have a lot to look forward to and to be proud of- our graduation rates keep rising, the commuter rail station will be here in 2020, new businesses are choosing Pawtucket, our arts community continues to grow, and we have come back from the brink of bankruptcy. As a lifelong resident, I am thankful to see our community coming back again.

It has been a scary year. Our sense of public safety has been tested and put into question. I am incredibly thankful for our law enforcement officials, first responders, and military personnel serving our country both here and abroad.

For those that have experienced loss, are suffering, facing addition, have lost their job or are going through a rough patch, know that there is support for you. Let this be the year that you take that first step.

I wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving and a blessed holiday season.