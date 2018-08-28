Wickford Art Assoc. to Host 1 Night Only Performance of “A Walk in the Woods”

The Wickford Art Association will present a one-night-only benefit performance of Lee Blessing’s A Walk in the Woods.

The performance will take place in the Association’s Art Gallery in North Kingstown on Saturday, September 29 at 7 p.m.

A Walk in the Woods

A Walk in the Woods was a long-running Broadway success that was nominated for both the Tony Award and the Pulitzer Prize. The production features Ashley Shea as the American negotiator, Joan Honeyman, and Jack Shea as the Russian diplomat, Andrey Botvinnik.

The Sheas are long-time members of Actors’ Equity Association, the national union of professional stage actors and stage managers. The play is directed by Jack Shea, with original music composed and performed by Adam McLean.

Originally staged on Broadway in 1988, Blessing's play has meaning today.

In the play, a Russian arms negotiator and his less experienced American counterpart take a walk in the woods near Geneva after meeting for many fruitless hours over the bargaining table.

They continue their meetings in the woods through the course of a year as the seasons change, and through their deepening conversations we become aware of their slowly developing friendship and the American’s increasing understanding of the true nature of arms negotiations.

