Weezer at Xfinity Center

Weezer brought their captivating sound to the Xfinity Center on Tuesday. Foul weather did not deter a large crowd from gathering for a special evening of some great alternative rock and pop music.

Weezer, led by Rivers Cuomo, brought their “A” game with a stellar set including hits such as “Buddy Holly,” “Beverly Hills,” “Hash Pip,” “Island in the Sun,” and “Say It Ain’t So.” They also performed stellar covers of a-ha’s “Take On Me,” and Toto’s “Africa.” Cuomo was backed by bandmates Patrick Wilson on drums, Brian Bell on rhythm guitar and keyboards, and Scott Shriner on bass.

The noise pop duo of Sleigh Bells, based out of Brooklyn, NY, opened the evening with an energized set that got the crowd going. Hailing from Boston and always a crowd favorite, The Pixies followed with a performance that can only be described as surrealistic .

It was a night of some entertaining great alternative rock and pop music.

GoLocalProv was there to capture the show. See the slideshow below for photos.

Photos by Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography.





































































































