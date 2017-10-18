Wednesday’s LIVE- RI’s Director of Veterans Affairs Kasim Yarn & The Taste

Navy Lieutenant Commander Kasim Yarn was named Rhode Island's first Director of Veterans Affairs by Governor Gina Raimondo in 2016. On Wednesday’s LIVE, Kate Nagle will talk to Yarn about how the state is doing on increasing access and expanding opportunity for veterans. We’ll hear Yarn weigh in on the NFL/National Anthem debate.

News and Politics LIVE with Kate Nagle starts at 4 p.m.

At 3 p.m. make sure to catch The Taste with Rick Simone.

With a growing interest in craft beer, on Wednesday’s The Taste, host Rick Simone will talk to four industry insiders about local brewing.

Bayberry Beer Hall is new to the Providence dining scene, owner Tom Dennen will talk about how they developed the menu and beer selections.

Nick Garrison, president and founder of Foolproof Brewing Company will talk about what they call “experience based brewing” and why they use cans.

Derek Luke, brewmaster and founder of Newport Storm will talk about the growth of the company over its 18 years in business. Luke will talk about expanding distribution, tours and upcoming events held at the brewery.

In 2011, Sean Larkin launched Revival’s first beer. He’ll talk about the detailed brewing process as well as opening up a new restaurant, Troop River Valley Eatery.

