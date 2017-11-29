Wednesday on The Taste: Venda Ravioli’s Costantino & The Cocktail Guru

On Wednesday’s The Taste host Rick Simone talks with industry professionals about preparing for holiday celebrations.

Costantino’s Venda Ravioli has grown to be one of the most respected Italian food emporiums in New England since starting as a small operation in 1972.

Michael Costantino, General Manager of Costantino’s Venda Ravioli, will join Simone on The Taste to talk about how you can create an authentic Italian Christmas celebration. Costantino will highlight some Italian gift ideas only found at Venda and will announce a new service they are offering.

As an educator and consultant for restaurants, bars and beverage brands, The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash, shares his holiday recipes for unique cocktails to make any holiday celebration special. Pogash has been on NBC's Today show and given demonstrations at events all over the country.

If you need a last minute gift, or a pre-made dish for a holiday party, Sannie Rocheteau, with Whole Foods Market will talk about the wide selection of appetizers, entrees, and desserts available at Whole Foods. She’ll also talk about some upcoming changes you’ll likely see at Whole Foods stores with the recent Amazon acquisition.

Christine Gresh, Regional Training Manager at Panera Bread will talk about “clean eating” during the holidays and different options that Panera has for catering your event. She’ll also discuss community giving and growth.

News and Politics Starts at 4 p.m.

Related Slideshow: 25 Things You Need to Eat in RI Before You Die

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.