Wednesday on The Taste: The Abbey Grill’s Lombardi, Portugalia’s Benevides

Wednesday's The Taste is all about Fall River dining and shopping with host Rick Simone.

Once an iconic a church, The Abbey Grill is a beautiful restaurant and event space serving Italian food. Owner Andrew Lombardi will talk about food, the menu selection and future plans for the restaurant.

Portugalia Marketplace occupies the space of a former textile mill that has been restored to offer a true Portuguese shopping experience. Owner Michael Benevides will highlight how they import items from Portugal, specialty products and more.

Sagres Restaurant is on the most well know traditional Portuguese restaurants in all of New England. Owner Victor DaSilva joins The Taste to talk about keeping his family's traditions alive for all generations to enjoy.



Chef Chris Baccelli of Mesa 21 serves up both Portuguese and American contemporary dishes. Mesa 21 has become a neighborhood favorite. Baccelli will update us on his winter menu and talk about private events.

News and politics starts at 4 p.m.

GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle takes on the latest news and politics starting at 4 p.m.

