Wednesday on The Taste: Sydney’s Doomany and Lifestyle Coach Tarrats

On Wednesday’s The Taste, host Rick Simone will look into healthy eating for the New Year.

Sydney is an Australian inspired cafe that features a menu meant to fit a healthy lifestyle. Manager Catherine Doomany will give us an overview of the ingredients they use on a regular basis to meet the needs of those with health-conscious goals. She’ll also highlight new items that you can enjoy in 2018.

With 20 years experience coaching people to an active and healthier state of mind, lifestyle coach John Tarrats joins host Rick Simone to talk about changing habits in 2018. Tarrats is constantly studying the latest research to help clients achieve results.

Shannon Murphy, manager of Wicked Fresh will talk about making healthy food fast. It’s been a mission at Wicked Fresh. Murphy will highlight the importance of fresh, natural and nutrient-rich foods. She’ll also talk about foods that are easier to fit into your everyday meal planning.

