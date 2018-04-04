Wednesday on The Taste: Del’s, Caserta Pizzeria, Stanley’s & More Rhode Island Staples

Wednesday on The Taste host Rick Simone takes a look at some of Rhode Island’s most institutional eateries.

With warmer weather on the horizon, Joe Padula, Executive Vice President of Del’s Lemonade will talk about family tradition and origins of Del’s. He’ll discuss the growth of the Rhode Island staple, which operates out of Cranston and has more than 30 franchises in several states.

Since the late 1930’s, Olneyville New York System has been an original Rhode Island fast food favorite. Greg Stevens owner of Olneyville New York System joins The Taste to talk about the restaurant history and his family ’s dedication to the “RI Hot Wieners” known around the world.

In 1932, Stanley Kryla wanted to make an affordable hamburger, since then, Stanley’s Famous Hamburgers has been serving American burgers in Central Falls. Owner Louis Augusta joins The Taste to talk about keeping Stanley’s tradition alive while adding new elements for growth in Central Falls.

Dedicated to serving customers traditional Italian pizza since 1953, Caserta Pizzeria is a staple on Federal Hill. Owner John Campagnone Jr. joins The Taste to talk about their classic take on pizza.

