Wednesday on LIVE: Wine-Maker Sofia Thanisch & DC Political Consultant Sullivan

Owner Sofia Thanisch of legendary German wine producer Weingut Thanisch , joins host Rick Simone Wednesday on The Taste starting at 3 p.m.

Thanisch is the 11th generation of her family to run the estate. She’ll discuss 375 years of history— including how the estate has been run by women for four generations. Thanisch will educate us on German winemaking traditions and highlight new wine available. This is her first visit to Rhode Island.

David Schaller a candy maker from Chocolate Delicacy will showcase different varieties of handmade chocolates and sweet treats available in their Warwick shop.

Chef Joseph Simone of Simone's Restaurant in Warren will talk about his experience and background of cooking in France, Greece, and Italy. Find out what’s in store for Valentine’s Day.



News and Politics starts at 4 p.m.

At 4 p.m., GoLocal LIVE will have Rhode Island native Spencer Sullivan -- who is the President and Founder of DC-based Lean Campaign Strategies -- in the studio to talk about the latest in Washington -- and national Republican politics.

Raymond Pouliot, the Chair of the Learning First Alliance Rhode Island, will also be on the show to talk about the "Start with Hello" call to action week.

“Start With Hello is such a valuable program, especially in light of the horrific school shootings we have seen in the last few years. One school shooting is too many, and this program, by teaching inclusion and social connection, can really make a difference in preventing these atrocities in the future," said Pouliot.

"But it’s more than that. It teaches kids to reach out to one another – especially to students that may be lonely and not have many friends. It teaches them that actions and words matter, and that they can make a huge difference in someone’s life, just by saying ‘hello.’We urge all Rhode Island schools to take part in Start With Hello this year and in future years. It really does have such a great impact in so many ways," added Pouliot.

GoLocal LIVE— watch or listen 3-5 p.m.



