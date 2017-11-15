Wednesday on LIVE: GoLocal’s Big Wedding Announcement
Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Starting at 3 p.m. host Rick Simone talks trends, styles, entertainment and more in a wedding edition of “The Taste.”
As one of the top wedding planners in New England, Erica Trombetti, Owner and Event Producer at Infinite Events, has expertise in executing the perfect wedding. She’ll discuss where to start your planning, wedding gown advice, and do-it-yourself options.
Alicia Dorius, the Corporate Event Director at Russell Morin Catering and Events, knows how to make a menu stand out. She’ll talk about rehearsal dinners, bridal showers, brunches and the wedding dinner itself. Dorius will also give insight on what you’ll want to look for when selecting a venue.
Sales and Marketing Manager of Arpeggio Wedding Entertainment, Debbie Cormier, keeps wedding guests entertained all while creating moments to remember at receptions. From DJ's to photo booths, Cormie will talk about how to incorporate the right amount of fun into your wedding.
News and Politics Start at 4:00 p.m.
Starting at 4 p.m. News Editor Kate Nagle kicks off the hour with news and politics.
Michael Sabitoni with the Rhode Island Building and Construction Trades Council will talk about the latest Pawtucket Red Sox proposal.
