Wednesday on LIVE: Singer/Songwriter Volkmann Performs, & Top Technology Attorney Harris

Providence-based singer/songwriter Steve Volkmann will perform three original songs in The Alex and Ani Lounge on GoLocal LIVE at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Volkmann says his songs are inspired by everyday people and their situations, struggles and triumphs. He hopes to inspire people to understand others and make positive changes in their lives.

News Starts at 4 p.m.

Marcus Harris, technology attorney for Taft Stettinius & Hollister, will be on GoLocal LIVE at 4 p.m. to discuss the Cambridge Analytica scandal with GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle.

“Cambridge Analytica acquired information about Facebook users without going through the appropriate channels. They used this information to not only help to predict voting behavior but also to help then-presidential candidate Donald Trump take advantage of certain key demographics," said Harris.

Harris says that Cambridge Analytica used methods such as offering Facebook users ‘free personality quizzes’ in order to gain insight into their political beliefs and assess areas of weakness which could potentially be utilized by Trump and other political candidates like Ben Carson and Ted Cruz, both of whom Cambridge Analytica worked for in the past.

