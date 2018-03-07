Wednesday on LIVE: Secretary of State Gorbea, PC Men’s Hockey Coach Leaman & The Taste

Wednesday on LIVE, Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea will discuss the introduction of legislation to protect undocumented immigrants from "notario" fraud, as GoLocal uncovered in an investigation in January when a victim came forth to talk about being defrauded by a Rhode Island and New York-based scheme.

Providence College Men's Ice Hockey Coach Nate Leaman will be in studio to discuss third-seeded PC's quarterfinal game -- at home -- on Friday night against #6 Maine in the Hockey East Tournament.

The Taste starts at 3 p.m.

Host Rick Simone will focus on preparing for Saint Patrick’s Day on Wednesday’s The Taste.

Janet Russell, owner of McBride's Pub joins Simone to talk about the history of the pub’s location in Providence, the "last call" toast each night and how the pub got its name. She’ll also go over the entertainment line up for St. Patrick's Day.

Ruth Ferrazzano, owner of Murphy’s in Providence will talk about their scratch menu and plans for St. Patrick’s Day.

Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade chair, Dennis Sullivan joins The Taste to talk about plans for the 62nd annual parade that takes place on Saturday, March 17 this year. He’ll also talk about parade traditions and give some insider advice on best places to watch the parade.

From: [email protected] Sent: Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 11:39 am To:

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.