Wednesday on LIVE: Narragansett Creamery’s Federico, Gasbarro’s Wines & PC’s Prof. Olszewski

On Wednesday’s The Taste, Host Rick Simone is talking all about cheese, bread, and wine.

Mark Federico the founder and owner of Narragansett Creamery comes from two generations of a family passionate about quality food. Federico joins The Taste to highlight the variety of cheese they carry and will educate viewers on the cheese making process.

Gasbarro's Wines was founded in 1898 and has been a fixture on Federal Hill in Providence since 1903. Manager Nicole Eacuello joins The Taste to talk about the store's history and their growing wine selection. Eacuello will also provide her recommendations on some wines to pair with cheese and bread.

A Rhode Island staple for 23 years, Bagel Express has locations in Providence and North Providence. Owner Anthony Lizotte will talk viewers through the baking process. He’ll also showcase their specialty bagel bread that has gained a big following.



News and Politics starts at 4 p.m.

In the 4 o’clock hour News Editor Kate Nagle speaks with Providence College’s Assistant Professor Todd Olszewski, Ph.D. and more.

Watch or listen to LIVE 3-5 p.m.



Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.