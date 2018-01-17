Wednesday on LIVE: Mionetto USA’s MacLeod, Chen of Ken’s Ramen & Nevel of RI-Israel Collaborative

Wednesday on The Taste host Rick Simone talks about dining news and events.

Mionetto USA is now 130 years old and regional sales manager Douglas MacLeod joins The Taste’s host Simone to talk about the vineyard and their popular Prosecco. MacLeod will also talk about what Mionetto is offering at the upcoming Sun Wine and Food Fest at Mohegan Sun.

Francis Chen, a partner at Ken’s Ramen in Providence joins LIVE to talk about their upcoming participation in the Sun Wine and Food Fest. As one of only two Rhode Island restaurants selected to join the Connecticut festival, Chen will talk about their most popular dishes and more.

Celebrating 20 years in Providence, XO Cafe has been dubbed as one of the hippest and most romantic restaurants in the capital city. Harrison Elkhay, corporate beverage director of the Chow Fun Food Group, will talk about how the cafe has evolved over 20 years, and the importance of its beverage program.

Shane Matlock launched The Burgundian in Rhode Island this past June, offering a unique style of waffle called the Liege Waffles. Matlock will talk about the menu, his locally roasted coffee, and plans to bring a double-decker bus to Providence— as a food truck.



News and Politics starts at 4 p.m.

Avi Nevel, President, and CEO of the Rhode Island-Israel Collaborative (RIIC) joins News Editor Kate Nagle on LIVE.

RICC works to build and strengthen the relationships between government organizations businesses, entrepreneurs, investors, members of academia and the research community in Rhode Island and Israel.

