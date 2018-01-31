Wednesday on LIVE: MasterChef Winner Behm-Lazzarini & RI’s Dryvit’s Murphy

Winner of Gordon Ramsay’s MasterChef USA , Jennifer Behm-Lazzarini joins Rick Simone on Wednesday's The Taste to talk about dining and upcoming events at Red Fin Crudo + Kitchen in Providence.

Along with her talent in the kitchen, Behm-Lazzarini has blogged for People.com and been a product specialist for QVC. She is also a member of the world's oldest and largest food and wine society—Confrerie de La Chaine des Rotisseurs.

Rated one of the “best 100 al fresco restaurants in America” by OpenTable, Chef Lou Perella of Boat House Waterfront Dining joins LIVE to talk about their menu and romantic Valentine’s Day options.

Derek Fleming of Ladder 133 Bar and Grill and chef Sonya Zimmerman with the Thirsty Beaver Hometown Pub and Grub also join Simone on The Taste.



News and Politics start at 4 p.m.

At 4 p.m., GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle will talk with Mike Murphy, the President of RI's Dryvit, discussing how the company has played a critical role in getting Minnesota ready for the Super Bowl.

Also joining LIVE will be Matt Olivier with Matt's Local Pharmacy, an independent pharmacy that just opened up in Middletown. He’ll talk about leaving the "big chains" to strike out on his own to start his own business to serve the community.

GoLocal LIVE, watch or listen 3-5 p.m.

