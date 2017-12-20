Wednesday on LIVE: LaSalle Bakery’s Manni & The Guild’s Duffy

You’ll be in for a sweet treat on Wednesday’s The Taste. Host Rick Simone talks to owners of famous and well-known bakeries in our community.

Owner of LaSalle Bakery, Michael Manni, started his career at LaSalle when he was just 15 years old. On LIVE, Manni will talk about the history of the beloved Providence bakery that dates back to 1935. He’ll also talk about inspirations for holiday menus, and how they’ve continued to build upon success for all of these years.

Since 1914, Wright’s Dairy Farm and Bakery has been a working dairy farm. Owner Ellen Puccetti joins LIVE to highlight their history and how they source local ingredients. Known all over New England for their specialty cakes, Puccetti will also talk about season offerings available.



James Mark, owner of North Bakery, will talk about the non-traditional American bakery and bar. He’ll discuss how North came to be and recent expansions. With North offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner, you’ll hear about seasonal sweets and upcoming menu changes.

Kerri Smith, the owner of Sweet Indulgence, is better known as "Kerri Cupcake" around Rhode Island. Smith will tell us the secret behind her quick rise to success and highlight just how many options the company carries. In addition to sweets, you can find lunch, dinner and weekend entertainment with Sweet Indulgence.

News and Politics starts at 4 p.m.

Co-Founder and Managing Partner of the Isle Brewers Guild, Jeremy Duffy joins GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on LIVE to talk about holiday beers and seasonal ales brewing at The Guild. Duffy will also announce what is new for 2018 at The Guild.

Lynne Michelson, a resident living in the Edgewood neighborhood of Cranston, joins LIVE to talk about recent developments and community opposition to a proposed Cumberland Farms gas station at the corner of Warwick and Park Avenues.

