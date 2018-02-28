Wednesday on LIVE: Italian Winemaker Rivetti, Former Obama Advisor Coderre & Whitcomb

Owner and head winemaker of La Spinetta and Contratto Italian wineries, Giorgio Rivetti is in Rhode Island for just one day. He joins The Taste host Rick Simone to talk about producing wine in the Piedmont region and an upcoming wine dinner at Besos.

Chef and owner of Bacaro Restaurant Brian Kingsford joins The Taste to talk about the meaning of Bacaro and how he draws inspiration from travels to Italy.

Chef Willis Stepp of Centro Restaurant and Lounge in the Omni Hotel will talk about house-made pasta is influenced by central Italy. He’ll also give an update on recent renovations.

Since 2006 Jessica Granatiero, owner of Savory Grape Wine Shop has grown the presence and selections of wines, brews, and spirits. Granatiero will provide an overview of their Italian wine selections and the educational dinners and tastings they take part in.

News and Politics starts at 4 p.m.

At 4 P.M., GoLocal LIVE will feature GoLocal columnist Bob Whitcomb in his new Wednesday role, as GoLocal will broadcast live from the State House on Thursdays from 3 to 4.

Veteran Rhode Island and national political operative Tom Coderre, who recently joined Governor Raimondo's office to oversee addiction and opioid coordination, will be in the studio to discuss the state's strategy in 2018.

