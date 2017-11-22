Wednesday on LIVE: Emmy Award-Winning Chef Lidia

Emmy award-winning public television host and restaurateur Lidia Bastianich joins host Rick Simone on Wednesday’s The Taste to talk about her flourishing food and entertainment business.

Bastianich is the chef and owner of four acclaimed New York City restaurants. With her team, she opened Eataly, the largest artisanal Italian food, and wine marketplace, in New York City, Chicago, Boston and Sao Paolo, Brazil.

She’s also a best‐selling cookbook author and a children’s book author.

Bastianich will speak to Simone about the start of and success of her multifaceted career. She’ll also talk about her expansion plans for Eataly, and an upcoming trip to Rhode Island.

Chef Linkie Marais has catered for and crafted pastries for extremely high-profile clients including President Barack Obama, Colin Powell, and Frankie Valli. The Season Eight finalist of “Next Food Network Star” will talk to Simone about her favorite grill recipes, cooking demos she hosts and favorite holiday traditions.

Ian Magiros, a Sommelier and On-Premise Specialist with MS Walker Distributing, will discuss holiday wine trends and traditions. He will also let us know about wine education opportunities for potential holiday gift giving.

News and Politics Start at 4:00 p.m.

Starting at 4 p.m. News Editor Kate Nagle kicks off the hour with news and politics.

Providence City Councilman David Salvatore will talk about addressing off-campus safety issues and Providence City Council politics.

Also, watch “Rickman’s Big View” Ray Rickman’s weekly video opinion broadcast.

As a former State Representative and Deputy Secretary of State for Rhode Island and the co-founder of the non-profit Stages of Freedom, Rickman has been one of Rhode Island's leaders in government, human rights, and issues of equality for more than 30 years.

