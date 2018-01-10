Wednesday on LIVE: Darrell West, Artist Burko, & Cassell of Blount Fine Foods

Darrell West of the Brookings Institution will kick off the 4 p.m. news and politics show to talk about his upcoming book, "The Future of Work: Robots, AI, and Automation."

West, who had served as the Director of the Taubman Center for Public Policy at Brown University, is the founding director of the Center for Technology Innovation at Brookings and Editor-in-Chief of TechTank, his current research focuses on educational technology, health information technology, and mobile technology.

RISD graduate Jessica Burko will be in studio to discuss her show at ArtProv Gallery, "Quiet/Loud," which "reveals her attempt to balance the expected roles of modern womanhood with maintaining a sense of self." Burko will be giving a talk on Wednesday evening at the gallery, which is located at 150 Chestnut Street in Providence, at 6:30 p.m.

The Taste Starts at 3 p.m.

Host Rick Simone will be warming things up on The Taste starting at 3 p.m. as guests help celebrate National Soup Month.

Blount Fine Foods has a history in Southern New England that dates back to 1880. Local Initiative Manager of Blount Fine Foods, Isabella Cassell will talk about current operations, products, and soups available in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Blount has recently entered into numerous local sourcing partnerships and is actively involved in supporting the communities, which Cassell will expand on.

The Ocean State Sandwich Company pairs its soup selection perfectly with many other offerings. Company owner Eric Handwerger joins LIVE to talk about their soup selection, why making soups in-house is so important and about the quality of the ingredients used in all of their products.

Trattoria Express is part of the popular Trattoria Romana Family with six different Italian culinary operations. Dan Cardella, general manager of Trattoria Express, will give an overview of the express operations and talk about the style of soups they serve.

GoLocal LIVE, watch or listen 3-5 p.m.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.