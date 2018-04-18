Wednesday on GoLocal LIVE - The Taste and Mayor Allan Fung

Wednesday on GoLocal LIVE — the 3:00 PM hour starts with The Taste hosted by Rick Simone and he looks at everything sweet. At the 4:00 PM hour, GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle host GOP candidate for Governor Allan Fung.

The Taste features:

Celebrated owner Becky Morris. The new sweet spot just turned a year old and has hit the culinary scene in a big way. Owner and baker Becky Morris has created a niche market by making all her desserts with plant-based, cruelty-free, mostly organic and with no artificial colors. Morris will join us to talk about the types of events she caters to as well as the challenges behind her style of baking.

la maison de COCO - Michele DeLuca-Verley - Chocolatiere Founded in 2002 this one of a kind operation inspired by the chocolates found in France and teas from throughout Asia. From its beginning as a shop in Newport to now occupying a circa 1630 farmhouse in Portsmouth Rhode Island Deluca-Verley has mastered the art of chocolate truffles. We will hear about the origins of her ingredients, Deluca-Verley's commitment to charities and her wine and truffle events.

The French Confection’s owner Xavier Mauprivez from Middletown joins Simone in the studio too. The French connection is a favorite of locals and tourists alike. Mauprivez is fifth generation baker on his father's side and the fourth generation on his mother's side. Having grown up in Reims, France The French Connection's influence is rooted in French comfort food. Mauprivez will talk with us about his French traditions and the more than 24 flavors of cakes he makes.

Silver Spoon Bakery’s Tiffany Wright, executive pastry chef will talk about their unique offerings. Whether its the every growing cupcake of the month club or that fact that they offer wines, coffees, and liqueurs to enjoy Silver Spoon Bakery has the sweet side of life mastered. All of its pastry selections are baked daily and they provide options for gluten-free and sugar-free needs. Wright will fill us in on a day in the life of a pastry chef and the wide variety of sweets they have for special occasions.

News and Politics at 4:00 PM

In addition to Cranston Mayor Fung, Nagle host a discussion with the Executive Director Alicia Torborg of the Association of Migraine Disorders, and more.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.