WaterFire Announces Access Program Boat Dedication

WaterFire Providence announced that the Access Program Boat Dedication will take place as part of the lighting ceremony on Saturday, August 25.

“The Access Program is offered by WaterFire to accommodate individuals with disabilities so they may enjoy the magic of WaterFire free from the physical restrictions and challenges the outdoor location might present,” said WaterFire in their press release.

The Access Program Boat Dedication will take place prior to the lighting ceremony at the guest boat dock adjacent to Memorial Park and the College Street Bridge at 6:30 pm.

The public is invited to attend.

The Boat

WaterFire board member, Mark Scott, generously donated the pontoon boat used for the Access Program in memory of his sister Sandra Jane Scott-Peavey, who passed away at a young age.

“Giving to the Access Program allowed me to give to WaterFire beyond the art installation itself, and to provide access to those that might not be able to enjoy it otherwise. I cannot imagine a better way to honor my sister who lost her fight against leukemia,” said Scott.

Bryant University is helping to fund the program.

“As the first fully accredited PA program in Rhode Island, we recognize the crucial need to be part of the solution to the complex healthcare challenges for our community including providing universal access for all. Sponsoring the WaterFire access boat “Sandra Jane” seemed like a perfect way to raise awareness of health care disparities, including our disabled citizens,” said Robert Jay Amrien, MPAS, PA-C, director of Bryant’s Physician Assistant program.

WaterFire Remaining Schedule

There are 5 remaining full lightings for the 2018 Season: Saturday, August 25th, Saturday, September 8th, Saturday, September 22nd, Saturday, September 29th, Saturday, November 10th.

