WaterFire Announces Access Program Boat Dedication
Thursday, August 16, 2018
“The Access Program is offered by WaterFire to accommodate individuals with disabilities so they may enjoy the magic of WaterFire free from the physical restrictions and challenges the outdoor location might present,” said WaterFire in their press release.
The Access Program Boat Dedication will take place prior to the lighting ceremony at the guest boat dock adjacent to Memorial Park and the College Street Bridge at 6:30 pm.
The public is invited to attend.
The Boat
WaterFire board member, Mark Scott, generously donated the pontoon boat used for the Access Program in memory of his sister Sandra Jane Scott-Peavey, who passed away at a young age.
“Giving to the Access Program allowed me to give to WaterFire beyond the art installation itself, and to provide access to those that might not be able to enjoy it otherwise. I cannot imagine a better way to honor my sister who lost her fight against leukemia,” said Scott.
Bryant University is helping to fund the program.
“As the first fully accredited PA program in Rhode Island, we recognize the crucial need to be part of the solution to the complex healthcare challenges for our community including providing universal access for all. Sponsoring the WaterFire access boat “Sandra Jane” seemed like a perfect way to raise awareness of health care disparities, including our disabled citizens,” said Robert Jay Amrien, MPAS, PA-C, director of Bryant’s Physician Assistant program.
WaterFire Remaining Schedule
There are 5 remaining full lightings for the 2018 Season: Saturday, August 25th, Saturday, September 8th, Saturday, September 22nd, Saturday, September 29th, Saturday, November 10th.
Related Slideshow: 20 Cool Things to do in New England Before Summer Ends - August 2018
Hit the Water With Adventure Watersports
Jamestown, RI
Adventure Watersports in Jamestown offers people the opportunity to jet-ski, kayak or boat.
Enjoy the water on a hot day.
Go Karting at R1 Indoor Karting Entertainment Center
Lincoln, RI
The R1 Indoor Karting Entertainment Center recently opened in Lincoln showcasing fast electric karts with top technology.
The karts can go up to 45MPH but they are “smart” karts, so you work you way up to that speed.
R1 features a “Junior” track for ages 6-15 and an “Adult” track, both with four-speed levels. All karts are electric and powered by green technology.
Free Admission at Old Sturbridge Village
Sturbridge, MA
Old Sturbridge Village in Massachusetts is offering free admission for the entire month of August.
During the month, Old Sturbridge Village offers the following events:
- See the Charlotte's Web Experience - watch as live actors/musicians tell the classic E.B. White tale at the Village's own Freeman Farm.
- See Redcoats & Rebels, the largest Revolutionary War battle re-enactment in New England, on August 4-5.
- Meet costumed artisans, farmers, and historians who will make your visit come to life!
- Explore more than 40 historic homes, trade shops, meetinghouses, covered bridges, and barns.
- Ride a horse-drawn stagecoach through the countryside and explore the Quinebaug River by boat.
- Meet our family of heritage breed animals including cows, sheep, chickens, pigs, and oxen.
- Visit the new exhibition, Early New England Quilts: Repurposed, Refashioned, and Reused, and introduce kids to this practical art.
- Enjoy ice cream and homemade cookies at our famous bake shop.
Boston, Massachusetts
Since 1983, the Boston Fire Museum has operated in the old firehouse on Congress street showing off the history of the Boston Fire Department. The Museum shows off antique fire equipment, fire alarm displays, photo displays, and artifacts.
Admission to the Museum is FREE.
PHOTO: Boston Fire Museum
Visit the Newport Tennis Hall of Fame
Newport, RI
The Newport Tennis Hall of Fame offers plenty of cool exhibits for everyone to learn about the history of tennis.
Their newest exhibit titled "50 Years of Open Tennis" just opened and celebrates the anniversary of the Open Era.
PHOTO: Newport Tennis Hall of Fame
Check Out the New Space Exhibit at Boston Museum of Science
Boston, MA
Check out the super cool Boston Museum of Science and their brand new space exhibit.
You are guaranteed to be in the museum al day and likely never get bored.
PHOTO: Boston Museum of Science
See a Show at Cape Playhouse in Cape Cod
Cape Cod, MA
Take a ride to Cape Cod and visit the oldest summer theatre in the country, Cape Playhouse. Cape Playhouse was first opened in 1927 by Raymond Moore.
The theatre has been home to some of the biggest stars to ever grace a stage like Bette Davis, Humphrey Bogart amongst others.
Visit the Newport Car Museum
Newport, RI
Cool off and check out the many galleries at the Newport Car Museum.
Galleries include the "American Muscle Gallery," the "Ford/Shelby" Gallery, a "Fin Car Callery" and a "Corvette Gallery."
PHOTO: Newport Car Museum
U.S. Navy Submarine Force Museum and USS Nautilus
Groten, Connecticut
See a replica of the world's first submarine and learn about it through films before heading about the USS Nautilus for a free audio tour.
Nautilus was the first nuclear-powered submarine and the first vessel to travel 20,000 leagues under the sea. The ship is now open to the public year-round and is free.
PHOTO: Facebook
Shelburne, Vermont
Who doesn't love Teddy Bears? Assuming that you do, plan a trip to Vermont and take a tour of the Vermont Teddy Bear Factory and see how the bears are made.
Tours run seven days a week and children under 12 are FREE. The tours take about an hour and 15 minutes.
Spend Time at Biomes Marine Biology Center
North Kingstown, RI
Check out the cool Marine Biology Center in North Kingstown.
It is a great place for both adults and kids to enjoy.
"The Biomes Center is New England's only private marine education facility and the most hands-on aquarium in the region. We've been providing interactive marine biology programs for schools and families since 1989.
We specialize in teaching children and adults about the marine animals of Narragansett Bay and the Atlantic Ocean," writes Biomes on their website.
Harvard, Massachusetts
The Fruitlands Museum offers four galleries of New England history set on 200 acres of land with 2.5 miles of walking trails woven into it for folks to enjoy the scenery.
Free Tour of Lake Champlain Chocolates
Burlington, Vermont
Chocolate lovers this is for you.
Take a free tour of Lake Champlain Chocolates and even get some free samples. What is better than that?
The tour takes approximately 30 minutes and is seated. There is no walking involved.
Tours run Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.but are limited to 35 people.
Maine
People have been drawn to the rugged coast of Maine throughout history. Awed by its beauty and diversity, early 20th-century visionaries donated the land that became Acadia National Park.
The park is home to many plants and animals, and the tallest mountain on the U.S. Atlantic coast.
Visit Acadia and hike granite peaks, bike historic carriage roads, or relax and enjoy the scenery.
The park entrance fee is FREE from August 25th to the 28th.
Besides that, admission is $12 while those 15 and under are FREE of charge
Eat Ice Cream at Brickleys
Rhode Island
Brickley’s simply has to be one of the best ice cream shops in the state. Why else would anyone wait in the long lines that form on a hot summer afternoon?
This family-owned Mecca to all things creamy, sweet and delicious is a must-stop before the ride back home from the beach. This is old-fashioned ice cream at its best.
Berkshires, MA
Looking for something new and exciting? Head to the Berkshires and get yourself on a zip line, maybe even do a canopy tour.
There are three different tour options, starting with the base area tour which lasts an hour or the Moutain Top or Valley Jump tour which takes three hours. Both of those are sure to shoot some adrenaline into your day.
Mini Golf at Mulligan's Island
Cranston, RI
You have to get at least one round of mini golf in before the summer ends.
Get over to Mulligan's Island in Cranston with friends and family for a little friendly competition.
Visit Mark Twain's House, Maybe Take a Writing Class
Hartford, CT
Mark Twain is one of the greatest authors to ever pick up a pen and not only can you tour the house where he wrote famous works such as Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn, you can take writing classes there.
Writing classes, in Mark Twain's house? How do you turn one of those down?
Classes are offered at various times throughout the day and week.
Stay Over Night at Rose Island Lighthouse
Newport, RI
Not a hotel, not an inn but a lighthouse.
You can stay overnight or for an entire week at the Rose Island Lighthouse located at 365 Thames Street in Newport.
Visit the Oldest State Capitol Building Still Being Used
The New Hampshire State House, located in Concord is the oldest state capitol building in which legislature still meets in is original chambers.
The building was completed in 1819 with additions made in 1866 and 1910.
