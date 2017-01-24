Welcome! Login | Register
 

Viola Davis Nominated for Academy Award - See Rest of Nominatons

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Rhode Island’s Viola Davis has been nominated for an Academy Award for “Best Actress in a Supporting Role” for the movie “Fences.” Earlier this year, Davis won a Golden Globe award for the movie. 

Overall, “La La Land” leads everyone with a total of 14 nominations, which ties them with “Titanic” and “All About Eve” for the most in Academy Award history. 

Best actor nominations include Denzel Washington for “Fences,” Casey Affleck for “Manchester by the Sea,” and Andrew Garfield for “Hacksaw Ridge.” 

Best actress nominations include Natalie Portman for “Jackie,” Emma Stone for “La La Land” and Meryl Streep for “Florence Foster Jenkins.” 

Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 89th Academy Awards on  Sunday, February 26 at 8:30 p.m. 

See the Rest of the Nominations Below

 
 

Related Slideshow: Rhode Island’s Academy Award Connections

Prev Next

Spotlight

The nominated movie "Spotlight" features local Rhode Island dentist Anthony Paolucci plaing the role of Kevin in the film.

Five other Rhode Island residents worked as part of the crew. They are: Brenda McNally, Shayna Passeretti, Ollie Amerigian, Mike Buonanno, Brinton McFarland. 

The movie is based on the Boston Globe's massive uncovering of a child molestation and cover up in the local catholic archdiocese.

The film stars Michael Keaton and Mark Ruffalo

 

 

Photo courtesy of IMDB

Prev Next

Seth MacFarlane

This RISD grad and Family Guy creator hosted the 85th Annual Academy Awards in 2013.

Prev Next

The Great Gatsby (1974)

This Paul Newman vehicle was filmed in part in Newport at Rosecliff Mansion and Marble House, and won Best Costume Design, and Best Music.

Prev Next

Viola Davis

Viola Davis, who originally hails from Central Falls, was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in 2008 for Doubt, and Best Actress in 2011 for The Help.

Prev Next

Nicholas Cage

This former Newport resident won Best Actor for his role in "Leaving Las Vegas" in 1995. 

Prev Next

John Huston

This actor/director won Oscars for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay in 1948 for The Treasure of Sierra Madre. He was nominated for Best Director for African Queen in 1951 and, Prizzi’s Honor in 1985. Huston died in his home in Middletown in 1987.

Prev Next

Anthony Quinn

This Bristol resident who died in 2001 won Best Supporting Actor for Viva Zapata! in 1952 and Lust For Life in 1956. He was nominated in 1957 for Best Actor for Wild Is The Wind and in 1964 for Zorba The Greek.

Prev Next

Moonrise Kingdom

Moonrise Kingdom was filmed around southern Rhode Island, and Wes Anderson and Roman Coppola were nominated for Best Writing in 2012.

Prev Next

High Society

High Society was nominated for Best Score and Best Music in 1958. The movie stars Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly, and Frank Sinatra and was based in and partially filmed in Newport.

Prev Next

Richard Jenkins

Richard Jenkins was nominated as Best Actor in 2008 for his role in "The Visitor." The Cumberland resident is a veteran of Trinity Rep in Providence, as well. 

Prev Next

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck won the Best Original Screenplay award in 1997 for cowriting "Good Will Hunting" with Matt Damon. He received an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts from Brown University in 2013.

Prev Next

James Woods

Woods grew up in Warwick and attended Pilgrim High School. He was nominated for two Academy Awards, including Best Actor in 1987 for “Salvador” and Best Supporting Actor in 1997 for “Ghosts of Mississippi.” 

Prev Next

Emma Watson

This Brown University graduate received her bachelor’s degree in English literature, and played the role of Hermoine Granger in the 8-part Harry Potter series saga. The Harry Potter series has been nominated for a total of 12 Academy Awards, including for Best Art Direction, Best Visual Effects, and Best Original Score. 

 
 

:!