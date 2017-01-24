Viola Davis Nominated for Academy Award - See Rest of Nominatons

Rhode Island’s Viola Davis has been nominated for an Academy Award for “Best Actress in a Supporting Role” for the movie “Fences.” Earlier this year, Davis won a Golden Globe award for the movie.

Overall, “La La Land” leads everyone with a total of 14 nominations, which ties them with “Titanic” and “All About Eve” for the most in Academy Award history.

Best actor nominations include Denzel Washington for “Fences,” Casey Affleck for “Manchester by the Sea,” and Andrew Garfield for “Hacksaw Ridge.”

Best actress nominations include Natalie Portman for “Jackie,” Emma Stone for “La La Land” and Meryl Streep for “Florence Foster Jenkins.”

Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday, February 26 at 8:30 p.m.

See the Rest of the Nominations Below

