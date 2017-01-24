Viola Davis Nominated for Academy Award - See Rest of Nominatons
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Overall, “La La Land” leads everyone with a total of 14 nominations, which ties them with “Titanic” and “All About Eve” for the most in Academy Award history.
Best actor nominations include Denzel Washington for “Fences,” Casey Affleck for “Manchester by the Sea,” and Andrew Garfield for “Hacksaw Ridge.”
Best actress nominations include Natalie Portman for “Jackie,” Emma Stone for “La La Land” and Meryl Streep for “Florence Foster Jenkins.”
Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday, February 26 at 8:30 p.m.
See the Rest of the Nominations Below
Related Slideshow: Rhode Island’s Academy Award Connections
Spotlight
The nominated movie "Spotlight" features local Rhode Island dentist Anthony Paolucci plaing the role of Kevin in the film.
Five other Rhode Island residents worked as part of the crew. They are: Brenda McNally, Shayna Passeretti, Ollie Amerigian, Mike Buonanno, Brinton McFarland.
The movie is based on the Boston Globe's massive uncovering of a child molestation and cover up in the local catholic archdiocese.
The film stars Michael Keaton and Mark Ruffalo
Photo courtesy of IMDB
Emma Watson
This Brown University graduate received her bachelor’s degree in English literature, and played the role of Hermoine Granger in the 8-part Harry Potter series saga. The Harry Potter series has been nominated for a total of 12 Academy Awards, including for Best Art Direction, Best Visual Effects, and Best Original Score.
