VIDEO: RI Woman’s Missy Elliott Karaoke Performance Nears Ten Million View Mark

It's not every day a karaoke video gets you close to ten million views -- and it's only Thursday.

But Rhode Islander Mary Halsey's rendition of Missy Elliott's "Work It" went viral, and caught the attention of such celebrities as Snoop Dogg, and Elliott herself.

On Thursday, the video was up to 8.5 million views on Facebook -- and climbing.

The video, which had been posted two weeks ago by Halsey, who lists Coventry Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center as her employer on Facebook, gained momentum this week.

USA Today wrote, "5 things to know about the viral 'funky white sister' who covers Missy Elliott's 'Work It".

And Elliott herself praised Halsey.

Who knows how high it will go?

