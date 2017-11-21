Tuesday on LIVE: RI Community Food Bank’s Schiff, Actor Paolo

The prevalence of hunger in Rhode Island is the highest it’s been in ten years. That’s just one of the findings in the 2017 Status Report on Hunger in Rhode Island, released Monday by the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

Andrew Schiff, Chief Executive Officer of the RI Community Food Bank, joins GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on LIVE at 4 p.m. to talk about findings in the report and what we can do during this giving time of year.

Lifestyle starts at 3 p.m.

Actor and Rhode Island native Gianni Paolo joins GoLocal Arts and Entertainment Editor Ava Gaudet in the studio to talk about his career in Hollywood, including his new recurring role on Freeform’s “The Fosters.”

Trinity Repertory Company is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its holiday production "A Christmas Carol."

Angela Brazil, co-director of the production, will talk about the creative cast, incorporating community groups into the production and the unique stage design.

Music Director and Conductor of the Rhode Island Civic Chorale and Orchestra, Edward Markward will talk about RICCO kicking off their 61st holiday season with a performance of G. F. Handel’s Messiah.

Also, hear the latest Broadway news from The Broadway Blog’s, Matthew Wexler.

