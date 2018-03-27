Tuesday on LIVE: Plastic Bag Ban Advocate Schimberg on Elorza’s Veto & REVELFEST’s Davia

Following Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza's veto of the plastic bag ban, community activist Debbie Schimberg joins GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle in the 4 p.m. hour on Tuesday's GoLocal LIVE.

Rhode Island College Professor Emeritus Kay Israel will be in-studio to discuss national political news, and BlockHires, LLC Founder, and CEO Frank Aiello will be on to talk about the upcoming blockchain and cryptocurrency conference at UMass Dartmouth's Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship in April.

Arts and Entertainment starts at 3 p.m.

Music, fashion, arts and culture join forces in the multi-media festival, REVELFEST 18, a fundraising event where proceeds support free community programs from Rhode Island-based non-profit organization, Revel Factory.

Event artistic director Richard Davia will talk about experiencing and celebrating “makers” - makers of music, makers of fashion, makers of art - and how this event could only be supported by a diverse arts community like the one we have in Rhode Island.

Also on LIVE, Wilbury Theater resident artist, David Tessier, will talk about Jesus Christ Superstar In-Concert, featuring his “All-Star Band of All-Star Stars” an ensemble of local actors and singers for two performances.

Noah Harley, of the Horse-Eyed Men, will discuss The House Show: Benefit for Habitat for Humanity, which he will host at The Columbus Theater. The event will feature performances by local musicians celebrating the organization’s 31st year building quality, affordable housing for low-income families.

GoLocal LIVE, watch or listen 3-5 p.m.



Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.