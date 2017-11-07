Tuesday on LIVE: OUT LOUD Theatre’s Hawkridge & Professor Lawless

Kira Hawkridge, Artistic Director for OUT LOUD Theatre, joins Ava Gaudet on LIVE to discuss the anticipated adaptation of Shakespeare’s King Lear.

The innovative, immersive theater company presents the production concluding their three-part series, “That Way Madness Lies” and will feature Hawkridge’s father, Alan Hawkridge, in the role of King Lear.

American University Professor Jennifer Lawless joins the discussion about local and national politics. Hear her insight on President Trump’s trip to Asia, the latest on the investigation led by Robert Mueller, and more.

