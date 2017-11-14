Tuesday on LIVE: NYT Bestselling Author Maguire & Professor Lawless

New York Times Bestselling author Gregory Maguire , joins Ava Gaudet at 3 p.m. on Tuesday’s GoLocal LIVE.

Maguire wrote “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West” the basis for the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical “Wicked.”

Maguire joins LIVE to talk about his latest crossover novel geared toward children and adults, “Hiddensee: A Tale of the Once and Future Nutcracker.”

Josh Lovelace, member of the Grammy-nominated rock group NEEDTOBREATHE, will talk about his upcoming children’s album, “Young Folk” featuring 15 original songs. The album features Ben Rector, Ellie Holcomb, and legendary children's recording artists Sharon & Bram.

News and Politics Start at 4:00 p.m.

Starting at 4 p.m. News Editor Kate Nagle kicks off the hour with news and politics.

American University Professor Jennifer Lawless joins the discussion about local and national politics.

Watch or listen to GoLocal LIVE from 3-5 p.m.

