Tuesday on LIVE: NEEDTOBREATHE's Lovelace & RI Democratic Party's Olasanoye

Josh Lovelace, a member of the Grammy-nominated rock group NEEDTOBREATHE , joins LIVE’s Ava Gaudet to discuss his new children’s album, “Young Folk” featuring 15 original songs.

The family-friendly album features Ben Rector, Ellie Holcomb, and legendary children's recording artists Sharon and Bram.

Steven Pennell, Coordinator for the Urban Arts and Culture Program at the University of Rhode Island, Providence Campus, will appear on LIVE to discuss the new art exhibit presented in collaboration with URI Committee for the Commemoration and Study of Slavery in Rhode Island called, “Visible Cloth, Invisible Bodies: Rhode Island Textiles and Southern Slavery in the 19th Century.”

Pennell will discuss the art exhibit and supporting events, including performances, panel discussions, and presentations that focus on Rhode Island’s ties to the slave trade in the 19th century.

21-year-old singer-songwriter Adam Hanna is making an impact on the local music scene, continuously selling out venues from Providence to Boston with his appealing acoustic-pop sound.

The Providence College senior will discuss his rising career and perform an original song in the Navigant Credit Union Broadcast Center.

News and Politics starts at 4 p.m.

Rhode Island Democratic Party Director Tolulope Kevin Olasanoye joins News Editor Kate Nagle on LIVE to discuss politics for 2018.

As the son of African immigrants, Olasanoye will also respond to President Donald Trump’s comments on Africa and Haiti.

American University Professor Jennifer Lawless joins LIVE to talk about the latest in national politics.

GoLocal LIVE 3-5 p.m.

