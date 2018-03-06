Tuesday on LIVE: NASA’s Arcand, PPAC’s Singleton & Lawyer Molina Flynn On Next Steps for DACA

Tuesday on LIVE American University Professor of Politics Jennifer Lawless will discuss the latest in national politics from Washington, D.C. with Kate Nagle starting at 4 p.m.

Immigration attorney and President of the Rhode Island Latino PAC Joseph Molina Flynn will be in studio to discuss the prospects for Dreamers with the passing of the March 5 deadline set by President Trump, and Providence Performing Arts Center President J.L. "Lynn" Singleton will talk about the 2018-2019 season, which is officially unveiled on Tuesday.

Lifestyle starts at 3 p.m.

Tuesday on LIVE, Visualization Lead for NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, Kimberly Kowal Arcand joins LIVE to talk about one of the most famous objects in the sky, the Cassiopeia A supernova remnant— and how you can experience it through virtual reality.

Providence-native, designer Amy Page DeBlasio joins LIVE to talk about her 2018 collection of APD. DeBlasio will showcase some of her edgy, bold and colorful pieces.

Mara Trachtenberg, with The Woman Project, will talk about what the group has planned for International Women’s Day and how the group uses art for activism.

