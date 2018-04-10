Tuesday on LIVE: Comedian Champlin, Carita’s Smile & Professor Lawless

Comedian and Rhode Island native Poppy Champlin has had an expansive career, opening for major acts like Ray Romano, Bill Maher, and Rosie O’Donnell.

Champlin will appear on Tuesday’s LIVE with Arts and Entertainment host Ava Gaudet to talk about her headlining show at the Hartford Funnybone. She’ll also talk about her Queer Queens of Comedy Tour, which she created and produced, as well as her comedy classes at The Courthouse Center for the Arts in Kingston.

Also on LIVE, Ben Marcoux of the Rhode Island-based non-profit organization Carita’s Smile will talk about the Take a Trip, Change a Life volunteer program, where volunteers travel to the Dominican Republic to help communities.

Singer and 12-year-old rising star, Soraiya, whose singing ability is well beyond her years joins LIVE Tuesday. As Carita’s Smile spokesperson, she’ll talk about writing original music for the organization and more.

News and Politics starts at 4 p.m.

American University Professor Jennifer Lawless joins News Editor Kate Nagle on GoLocal LIVE starting at 4 p.m. to talk national news and politics.

GoLocal LIVE watch or listen 3-5 p.m.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.