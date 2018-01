Tuesday on LIVE: COAAST Founder Bell, Storyteller Tutson & Prof. Lawless

In an effort to educate Rhode Islanders about addiction, chronic disease, and the opioid epidemic devastating our area, local arts-based non-profit organization, COAAST (Creating Outreach About Addiction Support Together) in collaboration with Rhode Island Department of Health, will present a free, statewide event at The Veterans Memorial Auditorium on January 15.

COAAST founder and executive director, Ana Bess Moyer Bell, joins Arts and Entertainment Host Ava Gaudet to discuss the event and talk about COAAST’s commitment to healing.

Valerie Tutson, from Rhode Island Black Storytellers, joins LIVE to discuss the 20th annual FUNDA FEST, which features internationally renowned storytellers and celebrates African culture.

Terry Rajsombath, co-owner of the locally based apparel company, Rhode Island Original, will talk about creating fashionable clothing. He’ll also talk about the companies pledge to donate a portion of each sale to the RI Passion Project, helping promote health and fitness in our community.

News and Politics starts at 4 p.m.

American University Professor Jennifer Lawless joins News Editor Kate Nagle on LIVE to talk about the latest in national politics and what we can expect looking into 2018.

Watch or listen to GoLocal LIVE 3-5 p.m.

