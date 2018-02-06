Tuesday on LIVE: “CHEFS” Director Hart And RI Common Cause’s Marion

Imagine if you can, an interactive live show that can only be described as Magic Mike-meets-Iron Chef--and the audience decides the winner.

"CHEFS: The Sizzling Kitchen Showdown" is just that, and on Tuesday’s LIVE, writer and director Roslyn Hart will speak to Arts and Entertainment Host Ava Gaudet about the show coming to The Vets this month.

Also on LIVE, a "répétiteur" of the George Balanchine Trust, Sandra Jennings, will talk about carrying on the Balanchine legacy and working with RI’s Festival Ballet, where she set the choreography for Balanchine’s “Rubies” with the company for their Director’s Choice concert this weekend.

The Broadway Blog’s Matthew Wexler joins LIVE to talk about “Three to See” this spring on the Great White Way.

News and Politics Starts at 4 p.m.

At 4, GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle welcomes Common Cause Executive Director John Marion to talk about their 2018 legislative agenda, ahead of their kick-off event Tuesday evening.

Providence Community Library (PCL) Executive Director Jeff Cannell will also appear on LIVE to talk about partnering with Over the Edge to bring a brand new event to Rhode Island in June -- a fundraiser which will feature the chance for members of the public to rappel down the 12-story Regency Plaza to raise help raise $100,000 for the nine neighborhood locations of Rhode Island’s largest library system.



Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.