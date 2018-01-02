Tuesday on LIVE: Berndt of Metal Band Kilgore & Singer EMELINE

When the heavy metal band Kilgore emerged on the local music scene in the 1990’s, they quickly rose to the top, sharing stages with some of metal’s biggest national acts like Slayer and Marilyn Manson.

Tuesday, lead singer Jay Berndt talks to LIVE’s Ava Gaudet about the band’s first new album in 20 years, “Someday This War Is Going To End.”

Singer-songwriter-actress and Providence native, EMELINE, will talk about her career in film, theater, and music. Having already made appearances in Rhode Island’s top professional theaters like Trinity Repertory Company and The Gamm Theatre, EMELINE is building her theater and film career.

She’ll talk about what it was like to have music on the top 100 charts on iTunes at only 16 years old and more.

The Broadway Blog’s Matthew Wexler will give an update on all the hottest Broadway news for the start of the new year.

