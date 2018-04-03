Tuesday on LIVE: UHIP’s Sherman, Prof. Lawless, OUT LOUD Theater’s Hawkridge

Attorney Deming Sherman who was appointed Special Master to oversee the failed UHIP joins News Editor Kate Nagle on GoLocal LIVE starting at 4 p.m.

Rhode Island College Professor Emeritus Kay Israel and American University Professor Jennifer Lawless join LIVE to talk state and national news and politics.

Arts and Entertainment starts at 3 p.m.

Award-winning face and body painter, Kara Andrews has cornered the market on creating beautiful and inventive body art, on Tuesday’s LIVE Andrews speaks to Arts and Entertainment host Ava Gaudet about her company Art On The Spot, and creating the body-painted Revel Goddess live and in real-time at the upcoming REVELFEST 18.

Artistic Director Kira Hawkridge will discuss the upcoming new season at the area’s premiere experimental and immersive theater company, OUT LOUD Theater. The theme for season six is “Seeing is Believing: An Exploration of Fantasy & Unreality” and will be produced in an interconnected three-part series utilizing their core ensemble of artists.

The Providence Public Library Programs and Exhibitions Director, Christina Bevilacqua, joins LIVE to talk about “HairBrained”, an exhibition that “explores the ways in which hair defines and reflects culture."

Trinity Repertory Company’s Emily Christoffersen will talk about her April 7th workshop on Historical Hair and Wigs for Theater.

GoLocal LIVE watch or listen 3-5 p.m.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.