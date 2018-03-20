Tuesday on LIVE: AS220’s Rivera, DESIGNxRI’s Carnevale & Professor Lawless

Slater Mill is one of RI’s most historic locations and on March 29, artists, activists and history buffs will gather for the annual Blow it Out: Labor History Tour to commemorate the “blowing out” of artificial light used for working in the mill during the winter.

Tuesday on LIVE, AS220’s Artistic Director and acclaimed multi-media artist, Shey Rivera joins Arts and Entertainment host, Ava Gaudet to discuss the importance of historic reflection at the birthplace of the industrial revolution.

DESIGNxRI Executive Director, Lisa Carnevale, joins LIVE to discuss the inaugural Bauhaus Bash Designer’s Ball that will celebrate the power of design locally and globally, and talk about the free costume design workshop.

The Broadway Blog’s Matthew Wexler will give us the current Broadway News and get us up to date with what’s happening on the Great White Way.

News and Politics starts at 4 p.m.

Tuesday on LIVE American University Professor of Politics Jennifer Lawless will discuss the latest in national politics from Washington, D.C. with Kate Nagle starting at 4 p.m.

David Riley with Friends of India Point will talk about the latest effort to bury power lines at India Point Park.

