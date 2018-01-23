Tuesday on LIVE: AirbnbWATCH on Super Bowl Prices, Prof. Lawless & Actor Capron

With New England Patriots fans heading out to Minneapolis for the Super Bowl, GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle will feature AirbnbWATCH -- a watchdog group that released a report showing Airbnb price gouging could cost Patriots’ fans several thousand dollars to attend the big game.

Also on LIVE, American University's Jennifer Lawless will check in for her weekly update on the latest in Congress and in D.C. at 4 p.m.



Arts and Entertainment starts at 3 p.m.

Rhode Island-based actor, Robert Capron, joins LIVE to talk about his latest project, “The Polka King" with host Ava Gaudet.

Capron, who also has a recurring role on CBS’s Elementary, plays opposite Jack Black as The Polka King’s son, David. The feature film, which is now streaming on Netflix, has a star-studded cast including Jason Shwartzman, Jenny Slate, and Saturday Night Live’s Vanessa Bayer.

Capron, who began his acting career at just eight years old, has many film and stage credits to his name. Most notably he played Rowley in the Diary of A Wimpy Kid franchise.



Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.