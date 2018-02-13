Tuesday on LIVE: AG Candidate Neronha, Paolino on New Lofts, Lawless on Trump’s Budget

At 4 p.m, GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle welcomes former Providence Mayor Joseph Paolino to talk about the completion of the Case-Mead lofts in downtown Providence, followed by Professor Jennifer Lawless at American University in Washington, D.C. to discuss politics, and finally former U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island and now candidate for Rhode Island Attorney General, Peter Neronha.

Arts and Entertainment starts at 3 p.m.

Starting at 3 p.m., Arts & Entertainment Host, Ava Gaudet has three creative ways to spend Valentine’s Day.

Learn about “Love Notes” a concert program at Rhode Island College featuring classical music and love songs from around the world with Rhode Island College’s renowned Artist-in-Residence, pianist Judith Lynn Stillman.

Stillman, who earned a Doctoral degree from The Juilliard School, will perform alongside Metropolitan Opera Tenor, Yeghishe Manucharyan and include an appearance by Pell Award winner, Ricardo Pitts-Wiley.

RI’s most award winning comedy troupe, Bit Players will have a special Valentine’s Day show called “Love & Laughter” at their Newport home-base, Firehouse Theater. Artistic Director, Frank Fusaro, will talk about the history of the company, and what to expect at the holiday-themed improv show.

Heather Edwards joins LIVE to give the details on an upcoming show and mixer event, “Love at The Arcade; A Nerdy Valentine’s Day Burlesque” at Freeplay. The event includes video games, a singles mixer, and some of the top burlesque performers in New England.

GoLocal LIVE watch or listen 3-5 p.m.

