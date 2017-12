Tuesday on LIVE: A Celtic Sojourn’s O’Donovan, WILDEE, & Prof. Lawless

Brian O’Donovan, the host of Boston’s WGBH A Celtic Sojourn , joins GoLocal Arts and Entertainment Host Ava Gaudet on LIVE to talk about the upcoming performance of A Christmas Celtic Sojourn at The Vets.

Since 1986, O’Donovan’s A Celtic Sojourn has entertained radio audiences. He’ll talk about the live holiday version of the show featuring the best of Celtic, Pagan, and Christian traditions on December 20.

She’s shared the stage with recording artists like Eric Church, Billy Currington, and Billy Gilman. Westerly-based country music artist, Rachael Fusaro “WILDEE” talks about upcoming shows, her new single “Burn” and she'll give a live in-studio performance.

President of Crossroads Rhode Island, Karen Santilli, shares three ways to give back this holiday season. She’ll talk about thoughtful ways you can help give to Rhode Island’s leading provider of services to people experiencing homelessness.

News and Politics starts at 4 p.m.

American University Professor Jennifer Lawless joins News Editor Kate Nagle on LIVE to talk about the latest on the GOP tax plan and more.

