Triple Billing of Def Leppard, Journey, and Cheap Trick at Fenway Park

A triple billing of Def Leppard, Journey, and Cheap Trick provided some good old fashioned rock and roll on Saturday at Fenway Park. Foul weather did not deter a sellout crowd from enjoying the three powerhouse bands’ night of memorable rock.

The evening began with Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick opening up with a solid set of their hits “Dream Police,” “Surrender,” and their eponymous “I Want You to Want Me.” Founding members Rick Nielsen and Tom Petersson got the crowd going with their trademark level of high energy.

Def Leppard followed, led by founding member Joe Elliott. The band, with longtime members Rick Allen (drums), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick Savage (bass), and Vivian Campbell (guitar), performed a strong set including fan favorites “Rock of Ages,” “Bringin’ on the Heartbreak,” “Photograph,” and their signature “Pour Some Sugar on Me.”

The night was capped with Journey, another Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, taking the stage with an unbelievable performance. Led by excellent frontman Arnel Pineda, and backed by perennial mates Neal Schon (lead guitar), Ross Valory (bass), Steve Smith (drums), and Jonathan Cain (keyboards), the band played many of their classics such as “Lights,” “Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’,” “Who’s Crying Now,” “Open Arms,” “Wheel in the Sky,” “Faithfully,” and their timeless “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

Fenway Park was once again, the perfect setting for a night of endless hits and fantastic music.

GoLocalProv was there to cover the mega evening of rock and roll.

See the slideshow below for photos.

