Trinity Rep Receives $255K Grant From RI Foundation

Trinity Rep received a $255,000 multi-year grant from the Rhode Island Foundation to support the implementation of its new, three-year strategic plan that calls for doubling the number of new subscribers by 2020.

“We are so honored and thankful for the Rhode Island Foundation’s support and partnership. With our strategic plan and this funding, Trinity Rep’s goal is to create impactful programs and sustainable revenue streams that will enable the organization to serve Rhode Island with outstanding arts and arts learning experiences, and transition from surviving to thriving,” said Executive Director Tom Parrish.

The $255,000 grant will be paid over three years. It comes after the Rhode Island Foundation recognized Trinity Rep with a 2017 Best Practice Award for its strategic planning process.

Trinity Rep’s Plan

Trinity Rep’s strategic plan is built on advancing three goals: Great Art, Great Business and Great Place to Be. Each of these goals is advanced through strategies and tactics in four driving areas: Programming, Brown/Trinity MFA, Patron Development, and Facilities. Programming objectives include a strong emphasis on fostering equity, diversity, and inclusion; deeper and broader community engagement; a balanced, varied and exciting repertoire; acting company development; and enhanced educational endeavors.

With the Brown/Trinity MFA programs, Trinity Rep is developing a more organizationally integrated, academically distinctive program that leverages the strengths of Brown University and Trinity Rep to take their Top 5 program even higher in the rankings. Patron Development objectives include relationship building, loyalty development, branding and communications, and growing demand. In stewarding and leveraging the organization’s multiple facilities, Trinity is developing a comprehensive Facilities Master Plan to revitalize the theaters into dynamic, functional, and inclusive spaces for live performance and community gathering.

