Trinity Rep Announces Stage Version of Cianci Book, “The Prince of Providence”

Trinity Rep has commissioned a number of new playwrights and artist to write the stage version of The New York Times bestseller The Prince of Providence" written by Mike Stanton.

The group of playwrights includes George Brant, who is known for “Into The Breeches,” and the international play “Grounded.”

The Play

Trinity Rep obtained the underlying rights to the book from Stanton and subsequently commissioned Brant to create a play or musical adaptation.

The resulting script will go through a series of workshops to prepare it for production on the Trinity Rep stage in a future season.

Casting will be announced at a future date.

The Prince of Providence

The book, which came out in 2004, examines the life and notorious political story of Buddy Cianci, the two-term mayor whose corruption led to federal investigations.

Stanton, the author of the book, is an associate professor of journalism at the University of Connecticut.

He worked for years as a sports writer and investigative reporter for The Providence Journal, where he shared a Pulitzer Prize. His next book, UNBEATEN: Rocky Marciano’s Fight for Perfection In A Crooked World, will be published in June by Henry Holt.

GoLocal's CEO and co-founder Josh Fenton is a prominent character in the book.

Other Artists and Playwrights Involved

The full list of writers includes George Brant, Charise Castro-Smith, Jackie Sibblies Drury, Marcus Gardley, Vatic Kuumba, Katie Pearl, Ken Prestininzi, Regina Taylor, Deborah Salem Smith, Whitney White, Lauren Yee and The Low Anthem.

