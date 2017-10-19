PC’s Prof.Brooks Discusses Sexual Harassment on Thursday’s LIVE and More

After a Rhode Island Representative made allegations of sexual harassment at the State House and women across the country have flooded social media claiming they too have been victims of some sort of sexual abuse, we’ll get perspective from the Director of the Women’s Studies Program at Providence College, Abigail Brooks, Ph.D.

Brooks will discuss what happens as more women speak up and if our culture has the capacity to change.

According to the CDC in 2015, more than 15,000 people died from overdoses involving prescription opioids. Dr. Geoff Capraro wanted to make difference in the opioid epidemic and give bystanders a chance to help save lives.

We’ll talk to him about creating NaloxBox and providing public access to the life-saving drug naloxone, or Narcan.



In the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, Jennifer Boylan with Mom’s Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will talk about who is coming together for common sense laws to reduce gun violence and how Rhode Island gun laws compare with other states.

4:00 PM Hour

At the 4:00 PM hour, News Editor Kate Nagle host GoLocal's polling partner John Della Volpe of Harvard. They will discuss the first half of GoLocal's Benchmark Poll . Also, columnist Bob Whitcomb and the weekly video editorial by civil rights leader Ray Rickman -- Rickman's Big View.

Watch or listen to GoLocal LIVE in the Navigant Credit Union Broadcast Center from 3-5 p.m.

