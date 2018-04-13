slides: Tony Bennett Swoons PPAC
Friday, April 13, 2018
Bennett performed many of his classic hits, including his signature tune “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.” Bennett’s opening act was his beautiful daughter Antonia, who sang a captivating set to warm up her father’s many fans.
The 19 Emmy Award winner showed his still has it after over seven decades of fantastic entertainment.
GoLocalProv was there to cover a magical evening of easy listening.
