Legendary crooner Tony Bennett swooned a near capacity crowd at PPAC on Wednesday. An audience of approaching 3,000 was dazzled by Bennett’s still soothing voice, as well as his incredible energy at the remarkable age of 91.

Bennett performed many of his classic hits, including his signature tune “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.” Bennett’s opening act was his beautiful daughter Antonia, who sang a captivating set to warm up her father’s many fans.

The 19 Emmy Award winner showed his still has it after over seven decades of fantastic entertainment.

GoLocalProv was there to cover a magical evening of easy listening.

