Tickets on Sale for Norman Bird Sanctuary Beach Bash

Norman Bird Sanctuary is reminding people that spots for the Beach Bash are filling up quickly.

The bash is set to take place on Thursday, August 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The rain date is Thursday, August 9.

Ticket sales close on Thursday, July 26.

Beach Bash

Dance with your toes in the sand with music by the Kohaug Allstars. Pack your own beach picnic or enjoy delicious food truck fare.

Enjoy complimentary beer, wine, lemonade, iced tea, Ben & Jerry's ice cream, and s'mores by the campfire.

Down by the water, kids can seine for fish with NBS naturalists, or take out a complimentary kayak or paddleboard provided by Jamestown Outdoors.

Related Slideshow: 25 Things to Look Forward to in New England This Summer - 2018

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.